American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

American Tower Corporation (REI with ticker code (AMT) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 315 and 235 calculating the average target price we see 283.11. Now with the previous closing price of 239.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 246.04 and the 200 day MA is 249.48. The company has a market cap of $106,167m. Visit the company website at: http://www.americantower.com

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn