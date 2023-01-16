American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

American Tower Corporation (REI found using ticker (AMT) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 280 and 219 with a mean TP of 251.41. Given that the stocks previous close was at 232.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The 50 day MA is 215.44 and the 200 day MA is 238.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $108,398m. Find out more information at: https://www.americantower.com

The potential market cap would be $117,360m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the “Earnings Materials” and “Investor Presentations” sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.