American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.5% Upside

American Tower Corporation (REI with ticker code (AMT) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 347 and 250 calculating the mean target price we have 295.28. Now with the previous closing price of 201.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 46.5%. The 50 day MA is 252.2 while the 200 day moving average is 250.93. The market cap for the company is $90,617m. Find out more information at: https://www.americantower.com

The potential market cap would be $132,725m based on the market concensus.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.