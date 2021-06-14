American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

American Tower Corporation (REI with ticker code (AMT) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 325 and 250 calculating the average target price we see 281.62. Now with the previous closing price of 270.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.0%. The day 50 moving average is 253.91 and the 200 day MA is 233.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $122,018m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.americantower.com

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.