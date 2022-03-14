American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

American Tower Corporation (REI found using ticker (AMT) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 332 and 253 and has a mean target at 293.84. Given that the stocks previous close was at 232.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 246.5 while the 200 day moving average is 269.29. The company has a market cap of $107,060m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.americantower.com

The potential market cap would be $135,131m based on the market concensus.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.