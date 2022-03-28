American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.2% Upside

American Tower Corporation (REI with ticker code (AMT) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 332 and 253 and has a mean target at 292.53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 235.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.2%. The day 50 moving average is 239.63 and the 200 day moving average is 268.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $109,727m. Company Website: https://www.americantower.com

The potential market cap would be $136,305m based on the market concensus.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.