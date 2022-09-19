American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

American Tower Corporation (REI found using ticker (AMT) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 347 and 250 with a mean TP of 299.17. Now with the previous closing price of 245.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The day 50 moving average is 262.82 while the 200 day moving average is 254.8. The company has a market cap of $114,483m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.americantower.com

The potential market cap would be $139,761m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.