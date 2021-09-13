American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

American Tower Corporation (REI found using ticker (AMT) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 345 and 270 and has a mean target at 305. Now with the previous closing price of 296.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.8%. The day 50 moving average is 287.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 259.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $133,757m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.americantower.com

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.