American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

American Tower Corporation (REI with ticker code (AMT) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 280 and 215 calculating the average target price we see 248.82. Now with the previous closing price of 212.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 213.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 238.43. The market cap for the company is $101,735m. Find out more information at: https://www.americantower.com

The potential market cap would be $119,331m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the “Earnings Materials” and “Investor Presentations” sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.