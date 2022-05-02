American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

American Tower Corporation (REI found using ticker (AMT) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 336 and 257 with a mean TP of 291.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 252.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The day 50 moving average is 245.35 while the 200 day moving average is 266.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $109,973m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.americantower.com

The potential market cap would be $127,243m based on the market concensus.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.