American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

American Tower Corporation (REI found using ticker (AMT) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 280 and 209 with the average target price sitting at 246.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 216.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day MA is 212.44 and the 200 day MA is 241.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $100,538m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.americantower.com

The potential market cap would be $114,759m based on the market concensus.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.