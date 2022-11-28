American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

American Tower Corporation (REI with ticker code (AMT) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 280 and 209 calculating the mean target price we have 247.76. With the stocks previous close at 218.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 209.64 while the 200 day moving average is 241.15. The company has a market cap of $102,471m. Company Website: https://www.americantower.com

The potential market cap would be $116,326m based on the market concensus.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.