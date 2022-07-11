Twitter
American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

American Tower Corporation (REI found using ticker (AMT) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 336 and 180 and has a mean target at 285.22. With the stocks previous close at 257.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 248.14 and the 200 day MA is 256.99. The company has a market cap of $118,502m. Find out more information at: https://www.americantower.com

The potential market cap would be $131,423m based on the market concensus.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

