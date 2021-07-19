American Tower Corporation (REI – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

American Tower Corporation (REI with ticker code (AMT) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 325 and 250 calculating the mean target price we have 283.76. Given that the stocks previous close was at 281.28 this would imply there is a potential upside of .9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 270.77 and the 200 day moving average is 242.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $128,433m. Company Website: http://www.americantower.com

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.