American States Water Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.5% Upside

American States Water Company with ticker code (AWR) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 93 and 70 calculating the average target price we see 81.25. Now with the previous closing price of 77.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 75.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 78.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,922m. Visit the company website at: http://americanstateswatercompany.gcs-web.com

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of February 24, 2020, it provided water service to approximately 261,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal, and Southern California; and distributed electricity to approximately 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, California.

