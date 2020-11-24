Twitter
American States Water Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

American States Water Company found using ticker (AWR) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 93 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 77.8. With the stocks previous close at 75.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The day 50 moving average is 76.59 and the 200 day moving average is 77.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,795m. Visit the company website at: http://americanstateswatercompany.gcs-web.com

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of February 24, 2020, it provided water service to approximately 261,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal, and Southern California; and distributed electricity to approximately 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, California.

