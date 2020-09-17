American States Water Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

American States Water Company with ticker code (AWR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 93 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 81.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The day 50 moving average is 77.06 and the 200 day MA is 79.18. The market cap for the company is $2,673m. Find out more information at: http://americanstateswatercompany.gcs-web.com

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of February 24, 2020, it provided water service to approximately 261,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal, and Southern California; and distributed electricity to approximately 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, California.

