American States Water Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

American States Water Company found using ticker (AWR) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 101 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 90.2. Now with the previous closing price of 85.56 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 94.57 and the 200 day MA is 89.03. The market cap for the company is $3,178m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://americanstateswatercompany.gcs-web.com

The potential market cap would be $3,350m based on the market concensus.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of December 31, 2020, it provided water service to approximately 261,796 customers located throughout 10 counties in the State of California; and distributed electricity to approximately 24,545 customers in San Bernardino County mountain communities in California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, California.