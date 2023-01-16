American States Water Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.2% Upside

American States Water Company found using ticker (AWR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 104 and 92 and has a mean target at 97.33. Now with the previous closing price of 95.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 94.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 85.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,529m. Company Website: https://www.aswater.com

The potential market cap would be $3,606m based on the market concensus.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of December 31, 2021, American States Water Company provided water service to 262,770 customers located throughout 10 counties in the State of California; and distributed electricity to 24,656 customers in San Bernardino County mountain communities in California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was incorporated in 1929 and is based in San Dimas, California.