American States Water Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.0% Downside

American States Water Company with ticker code (AWR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 104 and 89 with the average target price sitting at 93.75. With the stocks previous close at 98.68 this would indicate that there is a downside of -5.0%. The 50 day MA is 88.47 and the 200 day MA is 84.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,629m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aswater.com

The potential market cap would be $3,448m based on the market concensus.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of December 31, 2021, American States Water Company provided water service to 262,770 customers located throughout 10 counties in the State of California; and distributed electricity to 24,656 customers in San Bernardino County mountain communities in California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was incorporated in 1929 and is based in San Dimas, California.

