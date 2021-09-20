American States Water Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -.2% Downside

American States Water Company found using ticker (AWR) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 101 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 86.92. Now with the previous closing price of 87.08 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.2%. The 50 day MA is 90.35 and the 200 day moving average is 82.03. The market cap for the company is $3,201m. Company Website: http://americanstateswatercompany.gcs-web.com

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of December 31, 2020, it provided water service to approximately 261,796 customers located throughout 10 counties in the State of California; and distributed electricity to approximately 24,545 customers in San Bernardino County mountain communities in California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, California.