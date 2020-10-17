American Renal Associates Holdi – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.0% Downside

American Renal Associates Holdi found using ticker (ARA) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.5 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 10. Now with the previous closing price of 11.49 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -13.0%. The day 50 moving average is 7.92 and the 200 day moving average is 6.88. The market cap for the company is $397m. Visit the company website at: http://www.americanrenal.com

American Renal Associates Holdings operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 246 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 17,300 patients in 27 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

