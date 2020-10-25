American Renal Associates Holdi – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.0% Downside

American Renal Associates Holdi found using ticker (ARA) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11.5 and 7 with a mean TP of 10. With the stocks previous close at 11.49 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -13.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $397m. Visit the company website at: http://www.americanrenal.com

American Renal Associates Holdings operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 246 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 17,300 patients in 27 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn