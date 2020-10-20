American Renal Associates Holdi – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.9% Downside

American Renal Associates Holdi found using ticker (ARA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.5 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 10. Now with the previous closing price of 11.48 this would indicate that there is a downside of -12.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.19 and the 200 day moving average is 6.96. The company has a market cap of $395m. Company Website: http://www.americanrenal.com

American Renal Associates Holdings operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 246 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 17,300 patients in 27 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

