American International Group, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

American International Group, I with ticker code (AIG) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 36.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.5%. The 50 day MA is 28.78 while the 200 day moving average is 29.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $25,921m. Company Website: http://www.aig.com

American International Group provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company’s General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer’s liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company’s Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn