American International Group, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

American International Group, I with ticker code (AIG) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 58 with the average target price sitting at 66.77. With the stocks previous close at 62.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 56.65 while the 200 day moving average is 56.28. The market cap for the company is $46,444m. Company Website: https://www.aig.com

The potential market cap would be $49,808m based on the market concensus.

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company’s General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, such as auto, homeowners, umbrella, yacht, fine art, and collections; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident; supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; and financial planning and advisory services; record-keeping, plan administrative, and compliance services; and term life and universal life insurance. It also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, and broker-dealers. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.