American International Group, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

American International Group, I found using ticker (AIG) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 50 with a mean TP of 59.92. With the stocks previous close at 57.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The day 50 moving average is 55.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $49,841m. Company Website: http://www.aig.com

American International Group provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company’s General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, group and individual annuities, and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; plan administrative and compliance services; and term life and universal life insurance. It also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, and broker-dealers. American International Group was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.