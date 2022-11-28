American International Group, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

American International Group, I found using ticker (AIG) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 58 with a mean TP of 67.31. Now with the previous closing price of 60.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.39 while the 200 day moving average is 56.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $45,381m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aig.com

The potential market cap would be $50,108m based on the market concensus.

American International Group offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company’s General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, such as auto, homeowners, umbrella, yacht, fine art, and collections; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident; supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; and financial planning and advisory services; record-keeping, plan administrative, and compliance services; and term life and universal life insurance. It also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, and broker-dealers. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.