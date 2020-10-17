American Homes 4 Rent – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

American Homes 4 Rent with ticker code (AMH) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 31.13. Now with the previous closing price of 29.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The day 50 moving average is 28.91 while the 200 day moving average is 26.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,257m. Find out more information at: http://www.americanhomes4rent.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and “American Homes 4 Rent” is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2020, we owned 53,000 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

