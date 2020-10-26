American Homes 4 Rent – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

American Homes 4 Rent found using ticker (AMH) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 31.13. With the stocks previous close at 30.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The day 50 moving average is 29.06 and the 200 day moving average is 27.13. The market cap for the company is $9,473m. Company Website: http://www.americanhomes4rent.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and “American Homes 4 Rent” is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2020, we owned 53,000 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

