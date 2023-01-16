American Homes 4 Rent – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

American Homes 4 Rent with ticker code (AMH) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 30 and has a mean target at 35.5. Now with the previous closing price of 32.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.45 and the 200 day MA is 35.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,141m. Visit the company website at: https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

The potential market cap would be $14,188m based on the market concensus.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and “American Homes 4 Rent” is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.