American Homes 4 Rent – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside

American Homes 4 Rent found using ticker (AMH) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 40.61. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.57 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.6%. The 50 day MA is 34.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.26. The market cap for the company is $12,759m. Company Website: https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

The potential market cap would be $16,413m based on the market concensus.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and “American Homes 4 Rent” is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.