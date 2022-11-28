American Homes 4 Rent – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

American Homes 4 Rent with ticker code (AMH) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 39. Now with the previous closing price of 32.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.6%. The 50 day MA is 32.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.27. The company has a market cap of $13,100m. Company Website: https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

The potential market cap would be $15,931m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and “American Homes 4 Rent” is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.