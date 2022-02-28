American Homes 4 Rent – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.1% Upside

American Homes 4 Rent with ticker code (AMH) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 42 calculating the mean target price we have 45.74. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.34 and the 200 day MA is 40.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,453m. Company Website: https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

The potential market cap would be $18,709m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and “American Homes 4 Rent” is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.