American Homes 4 Rent – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

American Homes 4 Rent with ticker code (AMH) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 31 with the average target price sitting at 35.76. With the stocks previous close at 29.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.46 and the 200 day MA is 35.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,537m. Find out more information at: https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

The potential market cap would be $15,131m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and “American Homes 4 Rent” is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.