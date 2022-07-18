American Homes 4 Rent – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.9% Upside

American Homes 4 Rent found using ticker (AMH) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 42.58. With the stocks previous close at 35.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.9%. The day 50 moving average is 36.03 while the 200 day moving average is 39.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,416m. Find out more information at: https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

The potential market cap would be $17,281m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and “American Homes 4 Rent” is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.