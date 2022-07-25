American Homes 4 Rent – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

American Homes 4 Rent with ticker code (AMH) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 42.02. Now with the previous closing price of 36.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The day 50 moving average is 35.95 and the 200 day moving average is 39.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,536m. Company Website: https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

The potential market cap would be $16,813m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and “American Homes 4 Rent” is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.