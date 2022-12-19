American Homes 4 Rent – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

American Homes 4 Rent with ticker code (AMH) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 31 and has a mean target at 36.18. Now with the previous closing price of 31.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.83 while the 200 day moving average is 35.83. The company has a market cap of $12,481m. Company Website: https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

The potential market cap would be $14,335m based on the market concensus.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and “American Homes 4 Rent” is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.