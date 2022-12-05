American Homes 4 Rent – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.4% Upside

American Homes 4 Rent with ticker code (AMH) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 33 with the average target price sitting at 37.05. With the stocks previous close at 32.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.4%. The 50 day MA is 32.01 while the 200 day moving average is 36.11. The market cap for the company is $13,335m. Find out more information at: https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

The potential market cap would be $14,994m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and “American Homes 4 Rent” is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.