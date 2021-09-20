American Homes 4 Rent – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

American Homes 4 Rent found using ticker (AMH) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 42 calculating the average target price we see 45.21. Now with the previous closing price of 40.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.16 and the 200 day moving average is 37.99. The company has a market cap of $12,762m. Company Website: http://www.americanhomes4rent.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and “American Homes 4 Rent” is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.