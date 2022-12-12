American Homes 4 Rent – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

American Homes 4 Rent found using ticker (AMH) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 31 with the average target price sitting at 36.89. Now with the previous closing price of 32.97 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.97 while the 200 day moving average is 35.99. The market cap for the company is $13,302m. Find out more information at: https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

The potential market cap would be $14,884m based on the market concensus.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and “American Homes 4 Rent” is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.