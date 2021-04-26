American Homes 4 Rent – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

American Homes 4 Rent found using ticker (AMH) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 35.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.58 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.42 and the 200 day moving average is 30.78. The market cap for the company is $11,280m. Company Website: http://www.americanhomes4rent.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and “American Homes 4 Rent” is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.