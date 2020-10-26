American Financial Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

American Financial Group with ticker code (AFG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95 and 78 with the average target price sitting at 86.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 75.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The day 50 moving average is 69.28 while the 200 day moving average is 65.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,712m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.afginc.com

American Financial Group, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed, fixed-indexed, and variable-indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisor, and education markets. In addition, the company engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

