American Financial Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

American Financial Group with ticker code (AFG) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 148 and 142 and has a mean target at 145. With the stocks previous close at 133.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.0%. The 50 day MA is 134.31 while the 200 day moving average is 125.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,188m. Find out more information at: http://www.afginc.com

American Financial Group, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. In addition, the company engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.