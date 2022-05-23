American Financial Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

American Financial Group with ticker code (AFG) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 178 and 154 calculating the average target price we see 164.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 131.69 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The day 50 moving average is 143.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 137.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,180m. Company Website: https://www.afginc.com

The potential market cap would be $13,980m based on the market concensus.

American Financial Group, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.