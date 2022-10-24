Twitter Linkedin Facebook

American Financial Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

American Financial Group with ticker code (AFG) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 146 and has a mean target at 158.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 127.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 129.26 and the 200 day MA is 135.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,046m. Find out more information at: https://www.afginc.com

The potential market cap would be $13,760m based on the market concensus.

American Financial Group, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

