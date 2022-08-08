American Financial Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

American Financial Group with ticker code (AFG) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 168 and 147 with the average target price sitting at 156.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 125.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The day 50 moving average is 135.29 and the 200 day MA is 137.96. The company has a market cap of $10,913m. Find out more information at: https://www.afginc.com

The potential market cap would be $13,596m based on the market concensus.

American Financial Group, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.