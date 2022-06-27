American Financial Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

American Financial Group found using ticker (AFG) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 178 and 143 calculating the average target price we see 161. With the stocks previous close at 131.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 140.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 137.59. The company has a market cap of $11,704m. Visit the company website at: https://www.afginc.com

The potential market cap would be $14,298m based on the market concensus.

American Financial Group, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.