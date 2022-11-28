American Financial Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

American Financial Group found using ticker (AFG) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 181 and 150 with a mean TP of 164.33. Now with the previous closing price of 142.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The day 50 moving average is 134.21 and the 200 day moving average is 136.66. The company has a market cap of $12,216m. Visit the company website at: https://www.afginc.com

The potential market cap would be $14,091m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Financial Group, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.