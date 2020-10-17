American Express Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

American Express Company with ticker code (AXP) have now 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 130 and 85 and has a mean target at 106.04. With the stocks previous close at 104.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 102.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 95.84. The company has a market cap of $84,630m. Company Website: http://www.americanexpress.com
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services. The company’s products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.